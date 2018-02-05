Houston man puts chicken tender for sale on eBay

Chicken tender for sale on eBay. (Photo: Sills, Danielle)

HOUSTON - A Houstonian is hoping to sell a chicken tender on eBay.

Jose Calderon posted a piece of chicken on the site because it looks like the shape of South America. Calderon says he got it over the weekend from Casa Ole on Highway 6.

The starting bid is set for $3.50 but he hopes to make more than that so he can use it to start an affordable roadside assistance company.

See the eBay listing here.

