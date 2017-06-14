Houston man among wounded in Alexandria shooting

HOUSTON -- Texas Rep. Roger Williams has confirmed the identity of his staffer who was among the wounded in a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va. early Wednesday.

"I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice," tweeted Rep. Williams. "He is receiving medical attention but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. We ask that you please respect the privacy of him and his family during this difficult time."

CBS News spoke with Barth's mom Julia in Houston about the shooting, and Barth himself also reportedly posted a statement about the shooting on his personal Facebook page.

In a message to KHOU 11, Barth's father stated "We don't have any comment except to say that Zack is going to be fine. Thank goodness."

His profile and records show Zack is from Houston and studied at The University of Texas at Austin. He currently lives in D.C.

"Zack Barth was one of our best Jeb interns on the campaign. He would stay and work until 8, 9, 10 pm because he loved the work and the Gov," tweeted communication specialist Leslie Hagar Small.

Zack was shot along with Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and two Capitol police officers. The suspect was also wounded and taken into custody.

