Houston ISD: 'Laser-focused' on turning around failing schools

A list of 10 schools facing possible takeover was released just Tuesday morning. There are 27 schools that need improvement, 10 of those in the worst way.

HOUSTON – Houston ISD leaders say they're "laser-focused" on turning around failing schools.

A list of 10 schools facing possible takeover was released just Tuesday morning.

There are 27 schools that need improvement, 10 of those in the worst way.

But it's not all bad news.

HISD says a number of schools have come off that list of struggling schools.

Superintendent Richard Carranza, trustees, and school administrators talked about new TEA rankings during Tuesday morning's news conference.

Bottom line – 10 schools are now subject to sanctions under tougher state standards. Some of the schools have been on the so-called "improvement required" list for years.

The 10 schools are:

Henry Middle School (4) Mading Elementary School (4) Wesley Elementary School (4) Dogan Elementary (5) Highland Heights Elementary School (5) Woodson K-8 (5) Blackshear Elementary School (6) Wheatley High School (6) Worthing High School (6) Kashmere High School (8)

On the other hand, 90 percent of HISD schools currently meet standards. That doesn't mean there's not a lot of work that needs to done.

"I want to reiterate to our community that the board of education and this administration is laser focused on providing the support, the resources, the capacity building, through and equity lens to ensure that those 10 campuses will not have to face the sanctions,” Carranza said.

The principal of Kashmere Gardens Elementary said a few words about turning around that school, which was perpetually on the under-performing list.

He said empowering the community was a big part of changing the culture at that school.

District leaders say engaging parents and others is a major priority in trying to keep more schools from slipping.

© 2017 KHOU-TV