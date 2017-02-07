Houston firefighter's death in Brookshire crash ruled suicide

Houston firefighter Jason Hamilton (Photo: Custom)

BROOKSHIRE, Texas -- The death of a Houston firefighter in a crash in Brookshire last week has been ruled a suicide.

Jason Hamilton, 43, a 12-year veteran with the Houston Fire Department, died on Jan. 27 in the crash that killed one other person on I-10. Officials say Hamilton was driving a pickup truck that went over the median from an access road into the westbound I-10 mainlanes, colliding with an SUV.

The Houston Professional Firefighters Association released a statement Tuesday, saying, “The troubling circumstances of Jason Hamilton’s death are a grim reminder of the prevalence of firefighter suicides and the terrible effects they have on families, friends and, in this case, innocent victims.”

HFD officials say Hamilton leaves behind his wife of 25 years and two sons ages 9 and 17.

PHOTOS: 2 killed in violent crash on I-10 in Brookshire

(© 2017 KHOU)