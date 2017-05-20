Houston Congressman who called for Trump's impeachment receives death threats

HOUSTON - Congressman Al Green's call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump resulted in voicemails loaded with death threats and racial slurs.

He played those messages for the crowd at his South Houston town hall Saturday morning.

"Hey, Al Green. We got an impeachment for you. It's going to be yours. Actually going to give you a short trial before we hang your *** ***," one man said in a recording.

In another, a man's voice says, "You ain't going to impeach nobody, you ***. Try it and we'll lynch all you *** ***. You'll be hanging from a tree."

"I thought it appropriate to let you hear these recordings so that you can understand why we have the security," Green said, explaining the increased police presence at the meeting.

Those threats came in after Green, a Houston Democrat, became the first member of Congress to propose that President Trump be impeached on the House floor.

"No amount of threats and intimidation will stop what I have started," he told his constituents. "I promise you."

Saturday's town hall at South Houston's Fountain Life Center, Green said, was an opportunity to answer his constituents' questions about his effort.

Queries ranged from why the process takes so long to how many votes are needed, to what voters can do to help.

Some in attendance used their opportunity at the microphone not to ask, but to tell.

"I'm frankly tired of partisan politics," said one man. "I'm tired of our country being split further with every tweet and every counter-tweet."

"I think, not only should the FBI director be fired, but the whole FBI should be restructured and not act as a political police against our elected officials," said Betty Jennings.

She and her husband Joe said, while they aren't big supporters of Trump, they're even less supportive of Green's effort to impeach the president.

"The Democratic party should not become the McCarthy-ide party of perpetual wars, financial bailouts and covert surveillance," Joe Jennings said.

Green said he's following his conscience and, ultimately, what his constituents want.

"You have the last word. The American people have the last word," Green said.

Green says he plans to introduce a resolution to impeach President Trump "soon," though he wouldn’t give a definitive date.

The process to impeach a president is lengthy.

The House would have to pass it with a majority vote, then the Senate would hold a trial overseen by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

If a super-majority were to find the president guilty, he would be removed from office and Vice President Pence would take over.

