Houston City Council approves borrowing $43M from state to help with flood relief

The city of Houston is asking the state for $46 million to help with flood relief projects along Brays, Hunting and White Oak bayous.

HOUSTON – The city of Houston has voted to approve borrowing $43 million to help with flood relief projects along Brays Bayou.

Ther council voted on the issue Wednesday morning. The approval comes after the city experienced flooding last week causing bayous to rise out of their banks.

Some residents say their homes have taken on water several times in the last two years.

“We are here to announce that relief is certainly on the way,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “My hope is that, after this is completed, you will no longer have to rush to get furniture and carpet off the floors when heavy rain is forecast. Once the work is finished here, we will move to other areas of Houston that have suffered.”

City and county officials say they will relieve flooding by widening the channel along Brays Bayou from Fondren to Buffalo Bayou. Crews will also replace eight bridges that run over the bayou.

The city of Houston and Harris County have come up with a creative way to fund the Brays Project.

The loan from the state will allow the city to pay for the work right away. The federal government will eventually reimburse the city of Houston once the project is complete.

“We know Meyerland very, very well. I know it didn’t use to flood like this. Something is fundamentally wrong and we need to fix it,” said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett. “We can never let ourselves just accept the fact that we’re going to flood, because we’re on the Gulf Coast.”

The city says Brays Bayou channel work will be done in approximately 2 1/2 years. Construction on bridges would finish by 2021.

So far, the federal government has only approved funding for the Brays Project.

However, city and county leaders to hope to make the same arrangement for improvements to Hunting and White Oak Bayous.

The total cost of relief for all three set at $130 million.

