Houston celebrates MLK Day with 23rd annual parade

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:47 PM. CST January 16, 2017

HOUSTON - Houston celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with the 23rd annual MLK Grande Parade.

The University of Houston and the Prairie View A&M University marching bands led the festivities.

There were 30 marching bands in all and 150 groups of performers who made their way down Houston streets.

There were several parades around town, but this one wrapped up around noon.

