Houston barber gives Astro-themed hair cuts

HOUSTON - A Houston barber is showing the Astros some love with spirited hair designs.

Jonathan Marchbanks is known for his hair art, and is spreading the Astros love to his clients.

Marchbanks said the Astros going to the World Series comes at the perfect time, giving those in the community hope.

"Houston has been through a lot -- through the floods and all of that," Marchbanks said. "It's been kind of rough for the citizens out here. For the Astros to win would be a big boost for our city."

