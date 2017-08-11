Houston-area fans to hold memorial for Chester Bennington

HOUSTON - Fans of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington will hold a memorial for him in the Houston area.
The fans hope to bring awareness to suicide, depression and other mental health issues.
The memorial will also serve as a fundraiser for SAVE, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping erase the stigma of mental illness.
One-hundred percent of the donations will go toward their $5,000 goal.
For those interested in attending, the event is happening at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wildcatter Saloon off the Katy Freeway.
