Houston-area fans to hold memorial for Chester Bennington

Fans of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington will hold a memorial for him and help bring awareness to suicide prevention, as well as raise money for SAVE, a local non-profit dedicated to helping erase the stigma of mental illness.

August 11, 2017

HOUSTON - Fans of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington will hold a memorial for him in the Houston area.

The fans hope to bring awareness to suicide, depression and other mental health issues.

The memorial will also serve as a fundraiser for SAVE, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping erase the stigma of mental illness.

One-hundred percent of the donations will go toward their $5,000 goal.

For those interested in attending, the event is happening at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wildcatter Saloon off the Katy Freeway.

