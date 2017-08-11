Houston-area fans to hold memorial for Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Fans of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington will hold a memorial for him in the Houston area.

The fans hope to bring awareness to suicide, depression and other mental health issues.

The memorial will also serve as a fundraiser for SAVE, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping erase the stigma of mental illness.

One-hundred percent of the donations will go toward their $5,000 goal.

For those interested in attending, the event is happening at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wildcatter Saloon off the Katy Freeway.

