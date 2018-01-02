Houston area emergency shelters

HOUSTON - In addition to the Red Cross Warming Center, the Salvation Army will have their normal emergency shelters open to anyone needing a place to stay during this time.
Homeless people who need free MetroLift rides to shelters, the Midtown warming center or the sobering center tonight should call 311.
Sally's House - Salvation Army of Houston
Women only
1717 Congress
Houston, Texas 77002
(713) 223-8889
Family Residence - Salvation Army of Houston
Families and children
1603 McGowen
Houston, Texas 77004
(713) 650-6530
Harbor Light Center and Red Shield Lodge - Salvation Army of Houston
Men only
2407 North Main
Houston, TX 77009
(713) 224-2875
AMERICAN RED CROSS
The American Red Cross will graciously open a temporary Warming Center from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
This temporary Warming Center is open to the public and should be utilized by citizens who need a warm place to remain overnight rather than being in a dwelling with no heat or outdoors. This is not a shelter. The facility will only be open until 8 am Wednesday morning.
The Warming Center has been set up in the Recreation Center of the South Main Baptist Church located at 200 Colquitt Street, in between Main Street and US 59, in Midtown.
Anyone in need of a shelter would like to call to request transportation to this Warming Center or another shelter facility, please call 311 for transportation assistance.
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs