Houston area emergency shelters

Bunks in a homeless shelter (Photo: FKGREENHERON, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - In addition to the Red Cross Warming Center, the Salvation Army will have their normal emergency shelters open to anyone needing a place to stay during this time.

Homeless people who need free MetroLift rides to shelters, the Midtown warming center or the sobering center tonight should call 311.

Sally's House - Salvation Army of Houston

Women only

1717 Congress

Houston, Texas 77002

(713) 223-8889

Family Residence - Salvation Army of Houston

Families and children

1603 McGowen

Houston, Texas 77004

(713) 650-6530

Harbor Light Center and Red Shield Lodge - Salvation Army of Houston

Men only

2407 North Main

Houston, TX 77009

(713) 224-2875

AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross will graciously open a temporary Warming Center from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This temporary Warming Center is open to the public and should be utilized by citizens who need a warm place to remain overnight rather than being in a dwelling with no heat or outdoors. This is not a shelter. The facility will only be open until 8 am Wednesday morning.

The Warming Center has been set up in the Recreation Center of the South Main Baptist Church located at 200 Colquitt Street, in between Main Street and US 59, in Midtown.

Anyone in need of a shelter would like to call to request transportation to this Warming Center or another shelter facility, please call 311 for transportation assistance.



