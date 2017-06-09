Houston among best running routes in the U.S.

Attention, runners: Apparently, Houston is home to two of the best running routes in the country, including the No. 1 route. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Attention, runners: Apparently, Houston is home to two of the best running routes in the country, including the No. 1 route.

According to mobile app MapMyRun, the loop around Memorial Park ranked first among all routes in the country. The nearly 2.95-mile loop takes an average of 32 minutes to run. It’s considered the best for being one of the country’s largest urban parks with a view of the iconic Williams Tower.

Rice University also made the list, coming in at No. 10 out of 20. It’s 3 miles around and takes the average runner about half an hour to complete. People also seem to love all of the oak trees that provide plenty of shade.

