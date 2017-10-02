Hotel security expert at UH recommends bag checks

Stephen Barth says in the past, hotels have debated having metal detectors and more, but guest privacy is a big issue. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A local security expert says he expects hotels to consider bag checks in the future.

Stephen Barth is a lawyer and hospitality professor at the University of Houston. He says in the past, hotels have debated having metal detectors and more, but guest privacy is a big issue.

“You can imagine how people would feel if they are profiled and they do that,” Barth said. “And we’ve chosen in the United States not to do that.”

Along with baggage checks, Barth expects hotels to consider using police dogs and new surveillance technology.

