Homes damaged after possible tornado hits Houston area

MISSOURI CITY - Homes have been damaged after a possible tornado was reported in the surrounding areas of Houston,officials said.

The tornado reportedly happened Saturday at 12:50 a.m. in the Sienna Plantation area in Missouri City. An official with the Fort Bend Emergency Management said he was not sure if it was a tornado or straight line winds that impacted the area.

Homes were damaged in the area of Vieux Carre Lane. A woman in the area said she heard the whistle from the wind or a possible tornado. The double front doors of her home were then blown open.

EMS responded to the scene to evaluate residents. No transports were made.

Officials said a responding deputy was blown off the road.

Additional damage was seen around 2 a.m. in the Lost Creek area in Richmond.

