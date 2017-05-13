Homeowner helps rescue man trapped in flipped SUV

HOUSTON – An alert homeowner came to help when he heard a crash in front of his house in northeast Houston late Friday.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Shady at Parker.

The male driver of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound when he lost control for unknown reasons and hit a ditch. The ditch caused the GMC to flip onto its side.

The homeowner came outside and saw the man couldn’t get out of the vehicle, so while waiting for firefighters he used a jack to lift the vehicle enough so the man could slide out of the SUV.

The man was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

