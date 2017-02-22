Homeless advocates weigh in on Houston's plan for campground

The city of Houston is reacting to a pending comprehensive campaign to tackle homelessness.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office says announcement on the campaign is expected in a few weeks.

Tuesday night, at a community meeting, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo revealed a few details about the effort.

“A campground that’s actually monitored, policed, with services and appropriate facilities for people to use,” said Acevedo. “Because the truth of the matter is, there is a certain segment of the transient population that you will never get into permanent housing.”

The mayor’s office says an exact location for a homeless campground has not been selected.

But Justin Williams, who feeds at least 75 of Houston’s homeless nightly, said this, “I don’t think it’s going to work. I don’t think it’s the best idea. Housing would be better, not a centralized field. I don’t believe in that.”

But buried under a downtown bridge, there’s hope.

“The campground, that would be awesome! That would be awesome,” said Alisha Auzenne. “It would be amazing. Like, God is moving.”

Auzenne used to be homeless. She used to sleep under Interstate 45 near Gray and Jackson.

“When the community starts to care about us, then we’ll start to care about them,” said Auzenne.

And while many details are still under wraps, knowing talk is about to turn into action can make all the difference, “There hope and there’s always a second chance,” said Auzenne.

