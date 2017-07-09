Home engulfed in flames after being struck by lightning

The home can be seen covered in flames Sunday evening after being struck by lightning. (Photo: Brian Shirley)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A home was engulfed in flames after it was struck by lightning in northwest Harris County Sunday evening, according to the Cy Fair Volunteer Fire Department.

The home is located on Township Meadows Drive in the Copperfield area.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing lightning strike the house from her window as severe weather moved through the area.

Confirmed: Cy Fair Volunteer Fire says home in Copperfield caught fire after lightning strike in tonight's storms #khou11 pic.twitter.com/uWHuqz0Hx4 — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) July 10, 2017

No one was home at the time. The family returned home to see their house ablaze.

One of the homeowners said they went out to get dinner and the alarm company called them saying their alarm was going off.

Thinking it might have been a burglary, the homeowner told the alarm company to send the police.

"We pull up and we see the fire from down the street and next thing we know, it's our house..." said the homeowner.

The man said he recently moved into the home after losing another house to flooding damage.

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital with heat-related injuries. They are reportedly in stable condition.

Family was not home at the time. A neighbor called 911 when she saw lightning strike home. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/GlnMII5Bci — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) July 10, 2017

