Holocaust Museum Houston uses crane to relocate artifacts

A historic rail car and rescue boat were moved from the Holocaust Museum ahead of its expansion on January 30.

HOUSTON - There were major moves Tuesday at Holocaust Museum Houston.

Two artifacts had to be carefully repositioned amid the museum’s $50 million expansion.

“We’re watching the move of two of our most important artifacts,” said museum board chairman Gary Markowitz.

The museum’s first major expansion in its 21-year history includes the temporary relocation of a vintage railcar and Danish boat. It was done with extreme care.

“They show, symbolically, the two different paths that people were forced to take,” said Markowitz.

The boat is the type used to secretly ferry Jews to safety during World War Two. The vintage railcar is believed to be one of thousands used by the Nazis to transport millions of other Jews to concentration camps.

“They wouldn’t open the doors, they wouldn’t give us any food, nothing,” said Holocaust survivor Chaja Verveer. Verveer was just a toddler when her family was separated and later packed into railcars just like the one she’s only seen from the outside.

“I don’t go in it,” said Verveer. “I will talk in front of it, but I won’t go in it, no thank you.” What’s painful for her is important for others.

“Because it represents how debased people get,” said Verveer. “And the boat is what hope can give you.”

They are two simple vessels with significant meaning.

“Hate, prejudice, and apathy affect lots of communities,” said Markowitz. “And the lessons we try to teach is that this is universal.”

Holocaust Museum Houston’s expansion is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

The railcar and boat will eventually be moved indoors. Meanwhile, many other exhibits are on display at a temporary museum location on Kirby Drive.

