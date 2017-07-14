Holdouts still hoping for Louis Vuitton pop-up store

Police showed up Friday morning hoping to get those who have been camping out all week for a rumored Louis Vuitton pop-up store to disperse in the Galleria area.

Air 11 was over the scene of the line of people who were hoping to get the hands on new Louis Vuitton merchandise.

It's supposed to be a collaboration with Supreme to sell limited edition clothing and accessories.

Just one problem – that gear's not going on sale. Really. We checked.

KHOU 11 News called over to the Louis Vuitton at the Galleria. A recording said that the items would not be available in stores or online.

There is word on the fashion blogs is that the items will now only be sold to Louis Vuitton VIP members.

