Hitchcock cemetery under investigation after body buried in wrong plot

From a distance, Friday's service in Mainland Memorial Cemetery looked like any other. However, normal funerals include a sense of closure; The one for Marguerite Lamb one did not. "No one should go through this. I wouldn't wish this on anyone," said Mich

KHOU 5:26 PM. CDT June 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories