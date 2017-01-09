Historic Emancipation Park receives $750K grant

HOUSTON - Houston is just a couple of weeks away from the official declaration of Emancipation Park.
The historic park has been undergoing a major makeover. On Monday, it was announced the Kinder Foundation is giving the park a $750,000 grant to the park’s conservancy.
In the early 20th century, the 11.7-acre park in Houston’s Third Ward was the only municipal park African-Americans could use.
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs