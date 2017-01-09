KHOU
Close

Historic Emancipation Park receives $750K grant

The historic Emancipation Park received a $750,000 grant on Monday.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:43 AM. CST January 10, 2017

HOUSTON - Houston is just a couple of weeks away from the official declaration of Emancipation Park.

The historic park has been undergoing a major makeover. On Monday, it was announced the Kinder Foundation is giving the park a $750,000 grant to the park’s conservancy.

In the early 20th century, the 11.7-acre park in Houston’s Third Ward was the only municipal park African-Americans could use.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories