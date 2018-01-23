HISD: School days extended to make up for storm closure

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District will add time to the end of each school day for the remainder of the year to make up for lost time during the winter storm closure.

According to HISD:

All elementary schools will need to add ten minutes to the end of their instructional day beginning January 29, 2018.

All middle schools will need to add ten minutes to the end of their instructional day beginning January 29, 2018.

High schools will need to add between 0 and 20 minutes to the end of their instructional depending on their current schedule beginning on January 29, 2018. The majority of high schools will need to add 10 or fewer minutes to their schedule. Individual high school changes will be communicated by the individual schools.

Each individual principal will communicate their amended schedule to parents this week.

HISD says it will not need to add makeup days to the calendar, and no changes will be made to holidays, grading cycles, or the last day of school, which will remain June 1, 2018 for students and June 4, 2018 for teachers.

Katy ISD also released amendments to the school calendar to make up time. According to the district, February 19 is currently designated as a bad weather day and will be used to make up instructional time for all students. Additionally, the secondary school day will be extended by ten minutes during the week of May 14-18, with dismissal being at 2:45 p.m. each day.

