HISD: District facing $208M budget shortfall after Harvey

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District is estimating a $208 million shortfall as a result of the financial impact of Hurricane Harvey, according to the district.

The district says there has been a decline in student enrollment, which means a decrease in state funding. HISD also says they anticipate Harvey will have a 'significant impact' on the city's property values. HISD's main source of funding is property tax dollars.

"These factors, combined with the district’s 2018-2019 recapture payment, is creating an estimated $208 million deficit and is requiring HISD to make difficult choices about how funds will be allocated at the school and district level for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year," read a statement released Thursday.

According to HISD, the district has reviewed its current funding model and is proposing a shift for the 2018-2019 school year. Currently, schools receive funding through a Per Unit Allocation, which allocates dollars per student and allows principals to decide how those dollars are used on their campus. Under the proposed staffing model, principals will still decide whom they will hire, but the district will ensure that every school has essential positions such as a nurse, counselor, and librarian. Schools would be assigned positions rather than dollars based on the number of students they serve.

In addition to the proposed school budgeting model, all HISD departments are being asked to make cuts for the coming school year totaling $116 million, which is 56% of the $208 million deficit.

HISD Board of Education members are reviewing a draft budget proposal at a workshop on Thursday afternoon. By law, the HISD Board of Education must approve a budget by June 30, 2018.

