HISD cancels activities due to Harvey; monitoring first day of school

HOUSTON -- The Houston Independent School District has cancelled activities for Friday and Saturday in advance of rain expected from Harvey.

The district says it is closely monitoring the situation for the first day of school Monday.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is closely monitoring Harvey, which is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall near Corpus Christi. There is a possibility of flooding rain in Houston this weekend and early next week.

Full statement released by HISD Thursday:

Aug. 24, 2017 – All Houston Independent School District campus-based activities and district events – including professional development and recruiting sessions – taking place after 2:00 p.m. have been canceled on Friday, August 25, due to the threat of inclement weather. All athletic activities for Friday and Saturday are cancelled, including practices, scrimmages, and any scheduled games. HISD officials are closely monitoring the region’s weather and road conditions for possible impact on schools and district offices for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 28. Our top priority is the safety of students and staff. For additional updates, please monitor www.houstonisd.org or call the HISD Inclement Weather Hotline at 713-556-9595. We also encourage HISD staff and parents to sign up for text alerts to receive the most up-to-date information on school closures or delays by texting YES to 68453. You can also follow the district on Twitter and Facebook: twitter.com/houstonsid and facebook.com/houstonisd.

