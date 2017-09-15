HISD: 3 Northside High School administrators reassigned

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

HOUSTON - Three Northside High School administrators have been reassigned to off-campus, non-classroom duties, according to HISD.

The district says the principal and two assistant principals were reassigned while they investigate 'undisclosed allegations' against the three. The district adds they're 'working to get to the bottom of the matter'.

HISD released the following statement Friday afternoon:

The Northside High School principal and two assistant principals have been reassigned to off-campus, non-classroom duties. District leadership will work closely with the Northside community and the remaining campus leadership team to ensure there is no disruption to student learning as they prepare to start on Monday. An experienced, veteran administrator will be assigned to Northside while the district evaluates next steps.

