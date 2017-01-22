High winds cause more than 34,000 power outages

A viewer shared a photo of a fence that was knocked down in her backyard due to the high winds. (Photo: Jennifer Gilbert)

HOUSTON- More than 34,000 CenterPoint Energy customers were without lights in the Houston area due to the high winds on Sunday.

A high wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for the Houston area and surrounding counties.

As of 2:43 p.m., the energy company reported 14,981 customers had power outages. The number is updated every 5 minutes.

34,000+ outages at 11:42am. Our employees continue working to restore power quickly. Thanks for patience. #houwx https://t.co/YKrfLPBxRu pic.twitter.com/90N1KLNqH7 — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) January 22, 2017

CenterPoint Energy customers can visit here to see their estimated restoration times.

In addition to power outages, the strong winds have knocked over fences, trees and more.

