KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Fire Weather Watch
Close

High winds cause more than 34,000 power outages

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:48 PM. CST January 22, 2017

HOUSTON- More than 34,000 CenterPoint Energy customers were without lights in the Houston area due to the high winds on Sunday. 

A high wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for the Houston area and surrounding counties. 

RELATED: Houston Weather Forecast

As of 2:43 p.m., the energy company reported 14,981 customers had power outages. The number is updated every 5 minutes. 

 

 

CenterPoint Energy customers can visit here to see their estimated restoration times. 

In addition to power outages, the strong winds have knocked over fences, trees and more. 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories