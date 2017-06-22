High-speed police chase ends in crash in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A high-speed chase ended Thursday afternoon when police say a suspect hit someone’s car in northwest Houston.
The chase began just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West 26th Street. Police say they were trying to serve a warrant on the driver when he took off.
The chase ended in the 1200 block of West Tidwell when police say the suspect hit an SUV, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.
The suspect was taken into custody. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
There were no other serious injuries.
Photos: Police chase ends in crash on W. Tidwell
