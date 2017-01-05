High school hosts annual hair design show

HOUSTON - For the 20th year, glam squad students in the cosmetology program at Barbara Jordan High School are about to hold their annual hair Show. It is called the Colossal Hair Design Show.

It takes place at Barbara Jordan High School, 5800 Eastex Freeway, in northeast Houston. The lively show is a crowd-pleaser full of fantasy hair creations and wearable art. It also includes glamorous ‘dos that are achievable at home.

The show is Tuesday, January 10th, from 6 – 9 P.M. Tickets are presale $5 and $6 at the door.

The high school accepts public clients who would like beauty services at a fraction of regular costs.

For more info on services, the hair show or attendance at the specialty career high school visit: http://www.houstonisd.org/jordanhs