HFD says short in Christmas decorations likely to blame for house fire

HOUSTON – Firefighters say an electrical short from poor wiring in Christmas decorations is likely to blame for a house fire Christmas morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. Monday to a house fire in the 7700 block of Greenstone near Poplar.

When HFD arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames from the living room of the home. The couple got out safely and were outside when HFD arrived.

Firefighters got the fire knocked down quickly and protected the rest of the house.

No injuries were reported.

According to HFD, the cause of the fire was a short and poor wiring in their indoor Christmas decorations in the living room.

