HFD responds to smoke in mechanical room of Med Center office building

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- Houston firefighters responded to reports of smoke at a professional medical building in the Med Center early Thursday.

HFD pulled a second alarm as a precaution after someone saw smoke coming from the mechanical room of the office building on Travis near Southgate Boulevard.

Views from Air 11 showed several HFD vehicles on the scene, but the situation appeared to be under control.

There were no injuries.

(© 2017 KHOU)