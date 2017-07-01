HFD responds to large trash fire at waste management building

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - Firefighters responded to a large trash fire at a City of Houston Solid Waste Management Depository building late Friday night.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they responded to the fire on Windfern Road around 10 p.m.

Firefighters said a large pile of trash inside the building somehow caught fire.

At this time, it isn't known what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

