HFD responds to large trash fire at waste management building

Firefighters responded to a large trash fire at a City of Houston Solid Waste Management Depository building late Friday night.

July 01, 2017

According to the Houston Fire Department, they responded to the fire on Windfern Road around 10 p.m. 

Firefighters said a large pile of trash inside the building somehow caught fire. 

At this time, it isn't known what started the fire or if anyone was hurt. 

