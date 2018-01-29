HFD responds to church fire along Southwest Freeway

Firefighters responded to a building fire at a church located along the Southwest Freeway Monday morning.

HOUSTON – Firefighters responded to a building fire at a church located along the Southwest Freeway Monday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the building has been identified as the Mount of Salvation House of Prayer church located on Alberene.

BREAKING - Fire at Mount of Salvation House of Prayer, multiple HFD units on scene. The blaze can be seen from Southwest Freeway pic.twitter.com/t16A1mQ2ed — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) January 29, 2018

Ladder trucks just put into place pic.twitter.com/S0lnKyydIk — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) January 29, 2018

Firefighters on the roof working to extinguish the flames pic.twitter.com/cjgs20pmCz — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) January 29, 2018

The church is situated between what appears to be a section of warehouses. Firefighters are on the roof working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

© 2018 KHOU-TV