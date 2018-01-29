KHOU
HFD responds to church fire along Southwest Freeway

Janel Forte, KHOU 7:36 AM. CST January 29, 2018

HOUSTON – Firefighters responded to a building fire at a church located along the Southwest Freeway Monday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the building has been identified as the Mount of Salvation House of Prayer church located on Alberene.

The church is situated between what appears to be a section of warehouses. Firefighters are on the roof working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

