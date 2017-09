(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

HOUSTON - One person has died during a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The complex is located at Corporate and Westwood in SW Houston.

HFD working a 3 alarm fire in West Houston pic.twitter.com/d87eAsX6E4 — Houston Fire Dept (@cohoustonfire) September 18, 2017

