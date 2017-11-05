HFD: Massive fire affects 'roughly' 60 units at SW Houston apartment complex

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Fire crews responded to a massive fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the center of the complex which is located in the 7000 block of Hillcroft.

HFD says the fire spread quickly, but crews were able to surround it and evacuate the complex.

There were no reports of injuries to residents or fire fighters. HFD says "roughly" 60 units were affected.

At this time, how the fire started is still under investigation.

