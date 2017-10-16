HFD: Man rescued after he says he was stuck in manhole for a week

According to the Houston Fire Department, the man was stuck under the South Sam Houston Tollway near the Southwest Freeway. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A man who was hurt when he fell into a Houston manhole claims he was down there for about a week before he was rescued early Monday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the man was stuck under the South Sam Houston Tollway near the Southwest Freeway. A company doing repairs in the area found the man and called 911 at about 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters found the man in a manhole about 10 to 12 feet deep along the bayou running underneath the toll road. The man appeared to have a leg injury.

Rescuers lowered a ladder into the manhole, but the victim was unable to climb out on his own. So firefighters set up a hardness to bring the patient to safety. He was then taken to the hospital.

Crews contacted public works and notified them of several missing manhole covers that were hard to see because of high grass.

© 2017 KHOU-TV