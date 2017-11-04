HFD: Four people injured during 'possible' gas explosion inside home

Four people were injured after a "possible" gas explosion sparked a fire in their home early Saturday morning, authorities say. (Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Four people were injured after a "possible" gas explosion sparked a fire in a home just east of downtown early Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Walker at Milby.

HFD says the four individuals inside the home at the time suffered from "minor" burn injuries to the upper extremities and were transported to Memorial Hermann.

Images from the scene show a lot of debris as well as the side of the house and windows blown out.

Authorities say HFD Arson will be investigating to confirm the cause of the explosion.

