HFD: Family of 6 safe after overnight house fire

HOUSTON – Arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a home in the Third Ward Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5 a.m. to a house fire on Cumberland at Carrolton.

When HFD arrived at the scene, they found that all six occupants of the home, one adult and five children, had made it out safely.

The fire was contained to one room of the house and the damage was also contained in that room.

Arson was called to investigate and it appears as if the fire was started intentionally, but further analysis is needed.

No injuries were reported at the scene.