HFD: Cold weather likely to blame for house fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An east Harris County house went up in flames early Monday, and firefighters say cold weather may be to blame.

Firefighters said they believe squatters trying to keep warm started the fire in the house that has been empty for the last couple of years.

It is located at John Ralston Road and Woodbuck Trail. All utilities, including gas and electricity, have been cut off.

But it’s not just the homeless trying to stay warm in these cold temperatures.

There are a lot of people trying to keep warm in this chilly weather, including a mom and son, whose home went up in flames overnight not far from Clinton Park.

A space heater is likely to blame for their fire. Firefighters said the fire started out of one the bedrooms where the son was sleeping.

He had a space heater on to keep warm and that’s what caused it.

Now with these chilly temperatures, fire officials say it’s important to be careful with space heaters around your home.

In fact, in north Montgomery County, three fires in a row recently have been blamed on the heating device.

The most recent on Sunday, a mobile home caught fire near Lake Conroe after investigators say a space heater plugged into a crowded outlet overloaded the circuit.

A man inside suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

In east Houston, arson investigators are on scene looking into the exact cause, but fire officials are confident it was most likely due to squatters trying to stay warm.

