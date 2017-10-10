HFD Chief seeks more equipment, resources to help with flood response

HOUSTON – Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena is asking city council for more equipment and immediate resources to help in disastrous flooding in the future.

The chief's plan also asked for more training and long term funding. Pena said Tuesday morning his firefighters do amazing work with what they have right now, and council members acknowledged there is a need for new equipment.

The chief says there are several things he needs to address for his department, including the health and safety of his crews, the facilities, the aging fleet and as training. On Tuesday, his plan was all about the latter two.

Pena says right now the majority of the fleet has issues. Some have air leaks and many have problems with AC, which is a concern for the safety of firefighters.

The chief is proposing a yearly investment of $10.8 million. He says that will allow the department to replace nine engines a year, four aerials and 16 ambulances.

He also says water rescues from flooding are become more frequent and riskier, so they need more equipment for this too.

Pena is asking for four rescue boats, 10 evacuation boats, 7 high water vehicles, plus training hundreds of firefighters in evacuations, including swift water and high water truck operations.

The chief estimates that cost would be an initial investment of $2 million, but he says its necessary.

Some council members had concerns about maintenance of vehicles but all agreed there is a need.

