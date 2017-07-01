HFD Arson investigating fatal house fire in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A person was killed in a house fire in northeast Houston on Saturday morning, authorities said.
According to the Houston Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Boicewood Street around 11 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters were able to rescue one person from the house who later died at the hospital.
HFD Arson is investigating a Fire Fatality in NE Houston - Fire Crews rescued one victim from the house who later expired at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/cHFLJqkMWr— Houston Fire Dept (@cohoustonfire) July 1, 2017
HFD Arson is now investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.
