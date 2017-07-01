HFD Arson investigating fatal house fire in NE Houston

(Photo: Houston Fire Department)

HOUSTON - A person was killed in a house fire in northeast Houston on Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Boicewood Street around 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to rescue one person from the house who later died at the hospital.

HFD Arson is now investigating the incident.

