HFD Arson investigating fatal house fire in NE Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 1:30 PM. CDT July 01, 2017

HOUSTON - A person was killed in a house fire in northeast Houston on Saturday morning, authorities said. 

According to the Houston Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Boicewood Street around 11 a.m. 

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to rescue one person from the house who later died at the hospital.

 

 

HFD Arson is now investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

 

