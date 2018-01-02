HFD: 2 victims rescued from house fire

HOUSTON - Two people were rescued from a house fire near downtown Houston Tuesday evening, authorities say.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire took place at a home located in the 2000 block of Lee Street.

HFD says two people were pulled from the home. The first victim was rescued from the first floor, and

the second victim was rescued from an upstairs bedroom and transported to a hospital.

At this time, it isn't clear what started the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

