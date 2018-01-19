HFD: 2 families displaced by apartment fire in NW Houston

Two families were left without a home after an overnight fire at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. Thursday to an apartment fire at the Asbury Park apartments, located in the 6200 block of Tidwell Road near Lumberdale.

When HFD arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two-story apartment. They made entry and evacuated all residents in the building.

HFD found the source of the fire, which was in the wall of a kitchen and was moving into the attic.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries reported.

HFD said two upstairs apartment units were affected, displacing two families.

The cause of the fire looks to be electrical but HFD Arson is investigating to be sure.

