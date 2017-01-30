Helicopter flying low around Galleria area

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Touchdown Houston: 5 things you need to know Monday
-
Protests nationwide over refugee order
-
NFL Experience opens downtown at GRB
-
SAG Awards take a political tone
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Super Bowl Live draws in thousands to downtown Houston
-
Protests over Trump's immigration ban grow
-
Hansen recaps uneventful Pro Bowl
-
Mosque members: Don't Rush to Judgement
-
Houston firefighter among 2 killed in head-on crash
More Stories
-
Behind-the-scenes look at security for Super Bowl LIJan 30, 2017, 8:59 p.m.
-
President Trump fires acting AG Sally YatesJan 30, 2017, 5:53 p.m.
-
Alvin HS teacher charged with indecency with a childJan 30, 2017, 5:16 p.m.