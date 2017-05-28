Heavy rain likely for Memorial Day and most of next week

HOUSTON - Nothing like perfect timing. Heavy rain is expected to move into southeast Texas beginning as early as Sunday evening and lasting most of next week --- just in time for the first unofficial week of summer vacation.

The Setup

A cold front is working its way south across the state as of Sunday afternoon and will be moving into our northern counties of the viewing area by this evening. It should push into the city of Houston around midnight; perhaps earlier. As the front outruns an upper-level trough to the north, the front will begin to slow down and eventually park itself somewhere over southeast Texas. That front will focus lots of rain over the region for the extended future.

Cold fronts act as focal points for rain. Where the front stalls out will be key in who gets the highest amounts. Forecasting that location is exceedingly difficult but the best guess is the front will park somewhere between I-10 and the beaches. If the front stalls further north, the heavier rain will be concentrated over Houston. If it pushes further south into the coastal waters the rain will be mainly along the coast and offshore.

What To Expect

First, there is considerable uncertainty in the forecast! Please use the following information as a general guide and not the rule.

As the cold front pushes into the area Sunday afternoon, expect scattered strong to severe thunderstorms to break out, especially in the northern counties, i.e Waller, Houston, Trinity, Grimes, Montgomery and San Jacinto counties. High resolution models indicate that a rather robust area of storms will fire up in this area as the front approaches. Rain chances, especially north of I-10 will be going up markedly this evening after 5 p.m. Atmospheric conditions are very favorable for a wind and hail threat Sunday evening.

Memorial Day, as with most of the days next week, will not be a complete and total washout. There are likely to be periods of heavy rain followed by periods of just cloudy skies. This on and off again pattern will help to mitigate the flood threat, at least initially. Currently there is no indication that the National Weather Service will issue a Flood Watch at this time but that may change heading into Monday. The flood threat may become more of an issue as the week wears on and the rain continues to focus over already saturated ground.

As for the immediate weather risk Sunday evening, The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Houston area (mainly north of I-10) under a 'slight risk' of severe weather with the primary threat being strong winds and hail. The wind threat may make it into the city of Houston around midnight Monday if not a bit sooner. Below are the RPM model and the HRRR model both showing storms blossoming after 9 p.m. for the northern counties and may end up transitioning into Houston after 10 p.m.

Once the storms from Sunday evening begin to fade there is likely to be a period of quiet in the wee hours of Monday morning before yet another round of heavy rain approaches with the next disturbance. Given the meso-scale nature (smaller scale) of these disturbances, it's just too hard to gage how much rain could fall and where. At the minimum I would expect on again and off again periods of heavy rain for most of the upcoming week as the front hangs around and disturbances ride one after the other along the front out of Mexico.

By weeks end, most areas should receive between three and five inches of rain with isolated amounts higher. Being that the area is somewhat dry we should be able to handle that amount with ease. However if any one area gets five inches in an hour or two then streets could flood rapidly. It'll be important to stay weather aware beginning Sunday evening.

As with any setup like this it'll be important to stay up to date with the latest forecast. As you might guess these things change from model run to model run and what may not look like a substantial threat now with flooding could quickly turn that way if storms begin to train or track over the same areas time and time again.

