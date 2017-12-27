HCSO: Woman with dementia reported missing

Patricia Whitsell (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

ATASCOCITA, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

Authorities say 70-year-old Patricia Whitsell was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the Woods on the Fairway apartment complex in the 8300 block of FM 1960 East. They say Whitsell is 5-fot-6 and weighs 110 pounds.

According to deputies, Whitsell has dementia and may have difficulty remembering where she lives.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (713)-755-7427.

