HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- At least one person was killed in a rollover crash in northwest Harris County on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a blue Saturn flipped over at a dead end in the 500 block of Fallbrook Drive.

HCSO confirmed one person was killed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

