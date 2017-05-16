KHOU
Fatal accident in northwest Harris Co.

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:20 PM. CDT May 16, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- At least one person was killed in a rollover crash in northwest Harris County on Tuesday evening, authorities said. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a blue Saturn flipped over at a dead end in the 500 block of Fallbrook Drive. 

HCSO confirmed one person was killed. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

