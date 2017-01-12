HCSO: Teen dead after being run over; deputy assaulted

A 17-year-old teen is dead after being run over during an altercation between two groups Wednesday night.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 17-year-old teen is dead after being run over during an altercation between two groups Wednesday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a Precinct 4 deputy constable was also injured in another disturbance as an investigation into the fatal incident was being conducted.

It all started when deputies responded at 8:15 p.m. to a call of a shooting and disturbance at Verde Trail and Verde Plaza in north Harris County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old, who had been run over, dead in the roadway. Investigators said he may also have been shot.

Deputies said that it started when two groups of males in their late teens and early 20s started arguing over a stolen rental car, deputies said. One of the males fled the scene during the argument in fear of his life.

Deputies said the male ran over the 17-year-old victim in the process. Then at least two people pulled out guns and several shots were fired. Deputies said the teen died at the scene.

The male driver of the car fled the scene to another location in the Spring area and turned himself in to police, deputies said.

Precinct 4 also responded to this call with deputies. Deputies said that during the investigation a large crowd showed up to the scene in a field across the street, and a fight began within the crowd.

Deputies responded to the crowd fight and a female Pct. 4 deputy constable was assaulted while trying to break it up. She suffered minor injuries.

No arrests or charges have been made at this point, the scene is still under investigation.

(© 2017 KHOU)