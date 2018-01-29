Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in school parking lot

Scene of a deputy-involved shooting in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and School on Addicks Satsuma Rd.

Deputies say Monday's incident started at Tanner and Beltway 8 when workers went to repossess the car. When they looked in the backseat, they told deputies they saw an unconscious man and called 911. When EMS arrived and opened the door, the man in the backseat suddenly lunged at them with a knife.

Emergency workers backed away and the suspect drove off. Deputies used GPS to track the car to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth, where a deputy and a DPS trooper confronted the man.

HCSO says the suspect then lunged at deputy with a knife and he opened fire, fatally shooting the suspect.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

HCSO says the suspect was a 46-year-old man. Sheriff Gonzalez said during a press conference he believes the suspect stabbed another man several times on Sunday afternoon before stealing his car.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the deputy involved is a 28-year veteran, who he describes as a professional. He will be put on administrative leave, which is standard in these cases. Besides HSCO and DPS, Internal Affairs and the DA’s office will also be independently investigating this case.

