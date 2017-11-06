KHOU
HCSO: Person killed in hit-and-run in Spring

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:52 PM. CST November 06, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Spring on Monday night, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 18100 block of Kuykendahl Road. 

HCSO says a driver fatally hit the person before fleeing the scene. Authorities are now searching for the vehicle. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

