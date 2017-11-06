HCSO: Person killed in hit-and-run in Spring

(Photo: Lloyd Overcash for KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Spring on Monday night, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 18100 block of Kuykendahl Road.

HCSO says a driver fatally hit the person before fleeing the scene. Authorities are now searching for the vehicle.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

