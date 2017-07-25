HCSO making efforts to protect deputies from exposure to dangerous opioids

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is taking extra steps to ensure the safety of their deputies as the opioid epidemic continues to grow in the Houston area.

Earlier this month, the sheriff's office announced officers would no longer conduct field tests of suspected drugs because of the risk of exposure.

Several officers across the nation have been sickened after coming in contact with or accidently inhaling small amounts of Fentanyl or other drugs.

In addition to new gloves and masks, deputies will be given doses of Narcan which is a nasal spray that blocks the effects of opioids and can reverse overdoses.

