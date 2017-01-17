HCSO: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Spring

SPRING, Texas -- Authorities say a man shot and killed an intruder Tuesday afternoon at his home in Spring.
Harris County Precinct 4 constables responded to the incident just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Blue Shadow Drive. The homeowner told deputies he shot a man who broke into his home while he was inside.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the incident is still under investigation at this time.
